March 13 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year contract extension with linebacker Danny Trevathan.

Sources informed NFL Network, the Chicago Tribune and 670 The Score of the agreement Thursday. A source told the Tribune the pact is worth up to $24 million.

Trevathan, 29, had 70 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a sack in nine starts last season in Chicago. The eight-year veteran missed seven games due to a left elbow injury. Trevathan joined the Bears as a free agent in 2016. He signed a four-year, $25.5 million contract with Chicago that off-season after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

The Kentucky product was a sixth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Trevathan had 102 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, six passes defensed, two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 starts for the Bears in 2018. The 6-foot, 237-pound defender had a career-high 129 tackles in 2013. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016.

Trevathan was set to become an unrestricted free agent before agreeing to the extension. The Bears defense ranked fourth in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed in 2019.