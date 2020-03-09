New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson (22) signed a five-year, $72.5 million contract with the Jets in 2018 but failed to live up to the team's expectations. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- After two disappointing seasons in New York, the Jets are planning to release cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

League sources told ESPN and Newsday on Monday the Jets informed Johnson that he will be released in the coming days. The team must make the roster move before March 20, when Johnson's $11 million salary for this season becomes fully guaranteed.

Johnson, who turned 30 in January, failed to live up to the team's expectations after signing with the Jets as a free agent in 2018. According to Spotrac, the Jets gave him a five-year, $72.5 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed at signing and a $20 million signing bonus.

Johnson missed nine games last season after being benched for two contests and suffering multiple ankle injuries. He sat out five contests in 2018 due to a strained quadriceps and also missed the Jets' final game of that season because of a violation of team rules.

Before joining the Jets, Johnson spent six seasons with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams. In 102 career NFL games between the Rams and Jets, he has recorded 393 total tackles, 23 interceptions, 74 passes defensed and four defensive touchdowns.