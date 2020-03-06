Quinnen Williams (L) had 28 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in 13 games last season for the New York Jets. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- New York Jets defender Quinnen Williams -- the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- was arrested for trying to board his flight at LaGuardia Airport while carrying a handgun.

New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police told N.J. Advance Media, CBS New York and ESPN that Williams, 22, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon at about 9:15 p.m. EST Thursday at the New York airport. He has a permit for the gun in Alabama.

New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Concealed is only legal in the state if you have a New York permit. Police said Williams was carrying a Glock 19 pistol. It is unclear if the gun was loaded.

Williams starred for two seasons at Alabama before becoming one of the first players selected in last year's draft. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive tackle had 28 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in 13 games last season. He signed a four-year, $32.5 million rookie contract with the Jets.

The Jets have yet to comment on Williams' arrest.