New York Jets place Trumaine Johnson on IR, likely to be released in off-season

New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson (22) initially signed a large five-year contract with the team in 2018, but has struggled since joining the franchise. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The New York Jets placed veteran cornerback Trumaine Johnson on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Johnson was dealing with two sprained ankles. The Jets are expected to release the defensive back before the third day of the league year in March, which is when his $11 million salary for next season would become fully guaranteed.

Johnson, who was demoted in Weeks 2 and 3, regained his starting job but didn't suit up in the Jets' loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of the ankle injuries.

The Jets initially signed Johnson to a five-year, $72.5 million contract in 2018, with the expectation being that he would turn into a lockdown corner for the organization. He has underwhelmed in two seasons with the franchise, recording 65 total tackles, five interceptions and seven passes defensed.

In seven games this season, Johnson had 25 combined tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.

The Jets also announced that wide receiver Josh Bellamy was placed on injured reserve due to foot and shoulder injuries. Additionally, New York signed veteran linebacker Paul Worrilow, who previously retired from the NFL while playing for the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason.