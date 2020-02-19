Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) has sustained seven documented concussions since he started playing college football. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins are expected to move on from former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed after seven seasons.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Wednesday that Reed was finally cleared from the concussion protocol, clearing the way for his eventual release. Reed sustained the concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit in a preseason game last August.

Once Reed is officially released, the Redskins will save $8.5 million against the salary cap, with $1.8 million in dead money. The veteran tight end has two years remaining on his current contract.

Reed, 29, missed the entire 2019 season because of the concussion, his seventh documented head injury since he began playing college football. According to ESPN, he plans to continue playing in the NFL despite his lengthy injury history.

Washington placed Reed, who didn't practice after Sept. 12, on injured reserve Oct. 14. He has never appeared in more than 14 games in a single season.

The Redskins selected Reed in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Florida. He caught 45 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns in nine games before injuries halted his rookie campaign.

Reed recorded career highs in receptions (87), receiving yards (952) and touchdowns (11) in 2015. After that season, the Redskins signed him to a five-year extension worth up to $46.75 million, and he was selected to his lone Pro Bowl in 2016.

In 65 career games, Reed has tallied 329 catches for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns.