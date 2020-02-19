Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins exercised the 2020 team option on veteran running back Adrian Peterson's contract, the team announced Wednesday.

"Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a pro in this league," Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "Adrian's leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward."

Peterson signed a two-year deal with the club option last off-season. According to Spotrac, he will earn a base salary of $2.25 million next season with a roster bonus of $109,375. He carries a $3.1 million cap hit.

The Redskins previously communicated to Peterson that the franchise intended to pick up the option, according to ESPN. Washington didn't have to make it official until no later than 22 days before the start of the new league year on March 18.

RELATED Washington Redskins to cut cornerback Josh Norman

"Going into this season, there's so much more I can do and how I can help this team," Peterson told ESPN on Wednesday. "My mentality is showing the Adrian Peterson of old and not just flashes, really showing, 'Wow, this cat is on a whole different level.'"

Peterson has appeared in 31 out of a possible 32 games since joining the Redskins in 2018. He recorded 898 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries last season.

During the 2018 campaign, Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards and seven scores.

Peterson, 34, ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,216 rushing yards. He is fourth in rushing touchdowns with 111. He needs 1,054 rushing yards to move past Barry Sanders for No. 4 on the all-time list and trails Marcus Allen by 12 rushing touchdowns for the No. 3 spot.