Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Less than two days after being released by the Cleveland Browns, veteran tight end Demetrius Harris agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears.

League sources told NFL media and USA Today Sports on Wednesday that Harris reached a one-year agreement with the Bears. Financial details of the contract weren't disclosed.

The Browns cut Harris and three other players Monday to free up cap space as the free agency signing period nears. Their releases created more than $13 million in cap space for the team in 2020.

Harris, 28, will reunite with Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who spent time with the pass-catcher in Kansas City before leaving the Chiefs for the vacant head-coaching position in Chicago.

Harris, listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, recorded 15 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games (six starts) during his lone season with the Browns. He was hampered by a concussion and shoulder injury during his time in Cleveland.

Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013, Harris has notched 72 catches for 754 receiving yards and nine touchdowns between the Chiefs and Browns.