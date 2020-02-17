Cleveland Browns cornerback T.J. Carrie (R) recorded 52 total tackles and one interception last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns released veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie and three others to create additional cap space, the team announced Monday.

The Browns terminated the contracts of tight end Demetrius Harris, offensive guard Eric Kush, linebacker Adarius Taylor and Carrie, according to the team. Their releases create more than $13 million in salary cap space for the team in 2020.

Carrie had two years remaining on a four-year, $31 million contract that he signed with Cleveland in 2018. According to Spotrac, none of the money left on his deal was guaranteed. Harris, Kush and Taylor all signed with the Browns in free agency last season.

In 16 regular-season games (six starts) last season, Carrie recorded 52 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one sack and four passes defensed. Since entering the league in 2014 with the Oakland Raiders, he has notched 331 combined tackles and five picks.

Kush started seven games at right guard before losing the starting job halfway through the 2019 campaign. Taylor tallied nine total tackles in 15 games last season.

Harris had 15 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games (six starts) last year.

The four players were signed by former Browns general manager John Dorsey, who was fired in December after a 6-10 season.