Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The NFL reinstated Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett Wednesday, following his indefinite suspension for his role in a scuffle with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 14 in Cleveland.

"We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms," Browns executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. "We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader.

"We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community."

Garrett -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft -- was suspended Nov. 15. He was one of several players involved in the on-field brawl in the final seconds of the Browns' 21-7 win on Thursday Night Football. Garrett struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet during the sequence.

Rudolph appeared to kick Garrett in the groin and tried to pull his helmet off during the melee. The NFL fined the Steelers quarterback $50,000. The Steelers and Browns each received $250,000 fines from the league.

The NFL also suspended Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey for two games and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for one game for their roles in the scuffle.

Garrett made an appeal the week after the suspension, but the ban was upheld. The Browns star said in an appeal hearing with the NFL that Rudolph directed a racial slur toward him before the brawl. The NFL found no evidence Rudolph used the slur. Rudolph also denied using the slur.

Garrett, 24, had 31 total tackles and seven sacks in 11 games during his rookie season. He turned in a Pro Bowl campaign in 2018, making 44 total tackles and logging 13.5 sacks in 16 starts. Garrett had 29 total tackles and 10 sacks in 10 starts in 2019.

Garrett will play in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020, while the Browns have an option to pick up his deal for a fifth year.