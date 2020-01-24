Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt previously served an eight-game suspension this season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Marijuana was found in a car driven by Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt during a traffic stop earlier this week, police said.

According to a Rocky River (Ohio) police report, officers pulled Hunt over for speeding Tuesday and noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The tailback was placed in the rear of a police cruiser while a probable cause search was conducted.

During the search, police discovered small amounts of marijuana in three different locations inside a backpack in the backseat of Hunt's car. According to the report, police seized the backpack as evidence.

Hunt was cited only for the speeding violation. The Browns told ESPN they are "aware and looking into it."

An NFL spokesperson said the league is "aware of the matter involving Hunt" but declined further comment.

Although Hunt was only cited for the traffic violation, he could be subject to discipline from the NFL. He previously served an eight-game suspension this season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt in November 2018 after a video showed him kicking a woman in downtown Cleveland. He signed with the Browns in February 2019.