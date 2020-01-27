Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns have hired Andrew Berry as their general manager, making the 32-year-old Harvard graduate the youngest in NFL history to hold that position.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Cleveland.com that the Browns agreed to the five-year pact with Berry on Monday.

Berry spent three seasons as the Browns' vice president of player personnel from 2016 to 2018. He served as the Philadelphia Eagles' vice president of football operations in 2019.

The Browns parted ways with former general manager John Dorsey in December. Cleveland was a preseason betting favorite to reach the playoffs, but posted a 6-10 record in 2019.

The Browns have had six general managers since 2012. They hired new head coach Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 12, replacing fired coach Freddie Kitchens.