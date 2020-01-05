New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) connected with rookie receiver Deonte Harris to move the Saints to the Vikings' 4-yard line. Alvin Kamara scored on a 4-yard run on the next play. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- New Orleans third-string quarterback Taysom Hill completed a deep pass to set up the Saints' first touchdown in Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Hill connected with undrafted rookie wide receiver Deonte Harris on a 50-yard heave to put the Saints at the Vikings' 4-yard line in the second quarter. On the next play, star running back Alvin Kamara galloped in for a 4-yard touchdown run, with Hill serving as a lead blocker.

Hill, whom the Saints use in a variety of roles, was on the field for three consecutive plays during New Orleans' scoring drive. He picked up 11 yards on a read-option keeper before his long completion to Harris, which marked the longest pass of Hill's career.

The touchdown gave New Orleans a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook scored from five yards out with 23 seconds left before halftime to put Minnesota ahead 13-10.

That's our [BACKUP] quarterback ...and UNDRAFTED ALL-PRO Punt Returner ️ pic.twitter.com/SQ74F0IgWp— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 5, 2020

In the fourth quarter, Hill provided another boost to the offense with a 20-yard touchdown catch from Drew Brees. The score cut the Saints' deficit to 20-17 with 10:37 remaining in the game.