Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson only had 49 passing yards in the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans looked to be on the wrong end of a blowout before quarterback Deshaun Watson took off for a bruising touchdown run against the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Houston.

Watson's Texans trailed 16-0 with 1:41 remaining in the third quarter when Watson took the snap on a 1st and 10 play from the Bills' 20-yard line. Watson faked a handoff before running to his right. He hit the edge with blockers ahead and weaved through the Bills secondary.

Watson then slammed into several Bills players near the five-yard line before pulling them into the end zone, cutting the Bills' lead in half. The Texans star also ran in for a two-point conversion after the score, cutting the Bills' lead to eight points.

The Bills led 16-11 with 11 minutes remaining.

