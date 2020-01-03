Former Dolphins LB Zach Thomas, Colts WR Reggie Wayne among Hall finalists

Former Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time All-Pro, the 2010 Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time Super Bowl champion during his NFL tenure. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne had 1,070 catches for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns in 211 career appearances for the franchise. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time All-Pro during his 13-year tenure with the franchise. File Photo by Susan Knowles/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne are among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020.

The list of former star players was announced Thursday. Seven players are first-time finalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The modern-era player finalists were determined after a vote from the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee, out of a list of 122 nominees. The list was reduced to 25 semifinalists in November.

Thomas and these former players were eligible previously for the Hall of Fame, but are first-time finalists: Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler; St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt; New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills, and San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young.

Wayne and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu are the only first-year eligible players to make it as finalists in 2020.

The list also includes these former players: Colts running back Edgerrin James; New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch; Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater; Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce; Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli; Steelers guard Alan Faneca, and Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson.

The 2020 class will include five modern-era players, 10 players who have been retired for more than 25 seasons (seniors), three non-players or coaches (contributors) and two coaches.

The modern-era finalists will be presented to a selection committee Feb. 1. The seniors, contributors and coaches will be elected by a 25-person panel composed of Pro Football Hall of Fame selectors, Pro Football Hall of Fame members, media members, football historians and industry experts.

The full class will be introduced Feb. 1 in Miami. The class will be enshrined during the Centennial Celebration from Sept. 16 to 19 in Canton, Ohio.