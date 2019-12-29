Cleveland Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens

The Cleveland Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after one season. The Browns posted a 6-10 record this year. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after one season leading the team, the franchise announced Sunday.

After a 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Browns finished with a 6-10 record and extended their playoff drought to 18 years.

"I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season," Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. "We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success."

Kitchens, 45, initially joined the Browns as a running backs coach in January 2018. He took over as offensive coordinator midway through last season after former head coach Hue Jackson was fired.

With Kitchens calling plays, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield excelled in his rookie season. He completed 68.4 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, finishing with a 5-3 record.

Kitchens' chemistry with the Browns' offense prompted Dorsey to promote him to head coach before the start of this season. In Kitchens' first full season at the helm, Mayfield struggled in his sophomore campaign, finishing with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

"We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process.

"We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed."

The Browns have had 11 different head coaches since returning to the league in 1999. Since purchasing the franchise in 2012, Jimmy and Dee Haslam have gone through six coaches.