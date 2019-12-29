Oklahoma Sooners WR CeeDee Lamb declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Sooners star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb announced Sunday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Lamb, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award this season, declared his intent to enter the draft with a post on social media.

"First and foremost, I just want to thank God for the blessings He has bestowed upon me and my family," Lamb wrote on Twitter. "These past three years in Norman have been all I could have imagined and more. ... It has been my dream for as long as I could remember to play in the NFL, and I believe it's the right time to take that next step."

Lamb was one of the most productive receivers in the nation this season. The first-team All-American caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 21.4 yards per reception.

Lamb, listed at 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds, recorded at least 800 receiving yards in each of his three seasons at Oklahoma, including more than 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons. He finished with 32 receiving touchdowns with the Sooners.

In Lamb's final game at Oklahoma, the Sooners fell to No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday. He tallied a team-high four catches for 119 yards in the 63-28 loss to the Tigers.