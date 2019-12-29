Falcons' 311-pound tackle Ty Sambrailo makes history with long touchdown

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo made history with a long touchdown catch in Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sambrailo, listed at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, reported as an eligible receiver on first-and-5 during the Falcons' first offensive possession. The offensive tackle surprised the Buccaneers' defense and ran uncovered up the field for a 35-yard touchdown.

Sambrailo lined up on the right side of the offensive line between tackle Kaleb McGary and tight end Luke Stocker. Sambrailo broke down the seam and caught the ball around the Bucs' 20-yard line, carrying the ball in his right arm and sprinting to the end zone with Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards in pursuit.

Sambrailo's score marked the longest offensive touchdown by a player over 300 pounds in NFL history. It also was the longest reception by an offensive lineman since 1970.

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/nrRGJNbzA4— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 29, 2019

The long score was revenge for offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, the Buccaneers' former head coach, and the Falcons. When the teams met in their first meeting this season, 347-pound defensive tackle Vita Vea hauled in a short touchdown from Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Buccaneers held a 22-16 lead over the Falcons entering the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.