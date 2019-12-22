Browns not planning to trade Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) has just two touchdowns this season. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns are not planning to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham quieted trade rumors earlier this week when he told reporters he would be in Cleveland in 2020. The three-time Pro Bowl selection joined the Browns in a March trade from the New York Giants and is under contract through 2023.

Sources told NFL Network Sunday that Browns general manager John Dorsey has told Beckham that the team does not plan to trade him.

"It is done. It is old. I am not going anywhere," Beckham said Wednesday. "I will be here. We are going to figure this thing out. It is just too special to leave."

Beckham entered Week 16 with 910 yards and two touchdowns on 67 catches this season, far below his typical statistics. The Browns entered the season with playoff aspirations, but have very long odds at getting into the postseason with a 6-8 record.