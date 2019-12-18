Fantasy football playoffs: Week 16 tight end rankings

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has 38 catches for 360 yards and six scores in 14 games this season. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) has 58 catches for 759 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games this season. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Do you have your tight end lineup slot filled for your fantasy football championship? If your answer is yes, great. If not, I can help you decide between multiple players and give you the best shot to win your Week 16 matchup.

There are plenty of solid options available this week at the tight end position. Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, George Kittle and Hunter Henry top my Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Darren Waller, Jacob Hollister, O.J. Howard, Jared Cook and Tyler Higbee round out my top-10 options for Week 16.

My top 20 rankings can help you make the difficult decision of who to start and who to sit, if you are stuck between multiple options.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Second-year Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is having a breakout season, while paired with NFL MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson. He has 759 yards and eight touchdowns in his 14 games in 2019. He has scored five of his eight touchdowns in his last six games.

I'm expecting another big game from Andrews Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns haven't been terrible at defending tight ends, but I see the Ravens dominating this game. Andrews has a great shot at scoring off of one of Jackson's multiple touchdown tosses.

Kansas City Chiefs playmaker Travis Kelce should never leave your lineup, regardless of your fantasy league's format. He is coming off his best game of the season and likely helped you reach the championship. He should go off again in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be heating up at the perfect time and Kelce is his top target. I expect the Bears to focus on stopping the Chiefs' deep threats, which should result in a big day for Kelce.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister is my No. 7 option this week, meaning he should be started in all leagues that require starting tight ends. Hollister hasn't had a game this year with more than 62 receiving yards, yet he remains a decent fantasy football play.

I would start Hollister if you need some help at the position, as he is facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. The Cardinals are allowing the most fantasy points per game to tight ends. They have also allowed the most touchdowns and receiving yards to the position. I don't expect Hollister to go for more than 100 yards, but I do expect at least six catches and a score.

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook is my No. 9 option for Week 16. Cook has had at least 40 receiving yards and/or a touchdown in eight consecutive games. He should eclipse 50 receiving yards and have a chance to score another touchdown this week against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

LONGSHOTS

Carolina Panthers veteran Greg Olsen is my No. 13 tight end for Week 16. Olsen should only be started if you are in a deep league that requires starting the position. The Panthers star hasn't played since Week 13 but has a great matchup this week against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. I expect Olsen to see a healthy amount of targets in Week 16, making him especially useful in points-per-reception formats.

Kyle Rudolph is another fringe TE1 for Week 16. The Minnesota Vikings star was on fire from Week 9 through Week 13, but has since cooled. I have Rudolph as my No. 15 option this week, as he faces the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. I expect a rebound game for Rudolph in this NFC North clash, which has major playoff implications.

Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at CHI

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. OAK

6. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders at LAC

7. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

8. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. HOU

9. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at TEN

10. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at SF

11. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons vs. JAX

12. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts vs. CAR

13. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at IND

14. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. DET

15. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

16. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

17. Kaden Smith, New York Giants at WAS

18. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. NO

19. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

20. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. HOU