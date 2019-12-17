Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) has 545 yards and one score on 153 carries this season. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) had 136 yards on 25 carries in Week 15 against the New England Patriots. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- We are on to the final week of the fantasy football playoffs in most leagues, meaning you are likely in the championship if you are reading this.

You should keep playing the stars who helped you reach this point, but you might have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to your starting running backs and flex spot. Try to balance recent production with opportunity and skill level when making your ultimate decision of who to start and who to sit.

Mark Ingram, Chris Carson, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Ezekiel Elliott top my Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings.

Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry, Marlon Mack, Miles Sanders and Josh Jacobs round out my top 10 options for Week 16.

Try to target players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Baltimore Ravens veteran Mark Ingram is my top running back for Week 16. I see the Ravens giving Ingram a large workload against the Cleveland Browns, a unit that has allowed the ninth-most rushing yards to running backs.

The Browns most likely will key on stopping Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' passing game, but I see Baltimore winning this game easily. Ingram had a rushing score and a receiving score in Week 15. I can see him piling up at least 100 yards from scrimmage and he has a great chance to score in this matchup.

Joe Mixon is my No. 6 running back this week, landing in RB1 territory. The Cincinnati Bengals star started the season slow, but has had back-to-back games with at least 23 carries and 136 rushing yards entering his Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have allowed a league-high 1,732 rushing yards to running backs. I expect the Bengals to give Mixon the ball at least 25 times in this road clash. He should once again eclipse 100 rushing yards.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is my No. 8 option for Week 16. Mack only had 19 yards on 11 carries in Week 15, but should rebound in a big way this week against the Carolina Panthers, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs.

The Panthers also have allowed a league-high 23 touchdowns to running backs, nine more scores than the second place Jacksonville Jaguars. I expect the Colts to control this game with Mack grinding it out on the ground. He has a great chance to score a touchdown against the Jaguars and can be used as an RB1.

Oakland Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs has had at least 100 yards from scrimmage and/or a touchdown in five of his last six games. This week he faces the Los Angeles Chargers, a unit allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to running backs. The Chargers are also tied for allowing the sixth-most rushing scores to running backs. I have Jacobs at No. 10 in my rankings, landing in low-end RB1 territory.

LONGSHOTS

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman can be used as a midrange RB2 or flex play in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Freeman had just 55 yards from scrimmage in Week 15, but should have a much better day against this porous defense. He is my No. 15 option for Week 16.

You don't want to be in the position to have to start Mike Boone in Week 16, but the Minnesota Vikings running back does have some opportunity for production. Boone had 56 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries while stepping in for injured Vikings star Dalvin Cook in Week 15.

This week, he faces a Green Bay Packers defense that is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs. The Packers are also tied for allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns to running backs. Boone comes in at No. 20 in my Week 16 rankings, landing in low-end RB2 or flex territory.

Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

2. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at WAS

4. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at IND

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

6. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at MIA

7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. NO

8. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts vs. CAR

9. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

10. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders at LAC

11. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at TEN

12. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers vs. OAK

13. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at ATL

14. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

15. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons vs. JAX

16. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at MIN

17. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at NYJ

18. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

19. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos vs. DET

20. Mike Boone, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

21. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

22. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. PIT

23. Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins vs. NYG

24. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. KC

25. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at SF

26. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. HOU

27. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at NE

28. Patrick Laird, Miami Dolphins vs. CIN

29. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. OAK

30. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans at TB