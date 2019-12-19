Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook unlikely to play vs. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is dealing with a shoulder injury that could force him to miss Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings likely won't have running back Dalvin Cook for the team's critical Monday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Cook is expected to miss the NFC North showdown because of a shoulder injury. According to ESPN, the Vikings are leaning toward shutting down Cook for the final two regular-season games to preserve him for the postseason.

Minnesota can clinch a playoff berth with a win Monday night. The Vikings (10-4) trail the Packers (11-3) by one game in the division, but Green Bay currently holds the tiebreaker.

Cook, the Vikings' leading rusher with 1,135 yards this season, was injured at the start of the third quarter during Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Before sustaining the shoulder injury, he led the team in rushing with nine carries for 27 yards.

The Vikings later ruled Cook out for the remainder of the contest. He was already dealing with a shoulder ailment that he suffered in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos.

Cook and backup tailback Alexander Mattison, who has an ankle injury, both sat out of Thursday's practice, according to the team's official injury report. If Cook and Mattison fail to suit up, the Vikings will rely on Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah and fullback C.J. Ham.