Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin ruled out vs. Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without breakout wide receiver Chris Godwin for Saturday's matchup against the Houston Texans.

Godwin, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season, was ruled out against the Texans because of a hamstring injury, according to the team.

"It's just next man up," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Thursday. "That's what you always do. One man's injury is another man's opportunity, and somebody will shine."

Arians said Godwin is "slowly" progressing in his rehab. When asked if he believes the wideout can return for the team's final regular-season game, he said, "I would hope so."

During last week's win over the Detroit Lions, Godwin notched five receptions for 121 receiving yards before suffering the hamstring injury in the third quarter. The team later ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Godwin ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,333), trailing only New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas. His nine receiving touchdowns are tied with Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. for second most.

The Buccaneers are already without three-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve this week with a hamstring injury.

The Texans can clinch the AFC South title with a win over the Buccaneers on Saturday.