Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs 63 rushing yards to pass former Atlanta Falcons scrambler Michael Vick, who ran for a record 1,039 yards in 2006.

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could break former Atlanta Falcons dual-threat star Michael Vick's single-season rushing record when Baltimore visits the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Jackson, who grew up a fan of Vick, told reporters Wednesday that breaking the single-season rushing mark for a quarterback would be "incredible."

"It'd be an honor," Jackson said. "Mike Vick's my favorite player. For me to do such a thing is incredible. He had that record for a long time. It would be pretty cool, but I'm focused on the win regardless."

Jackson, playing in his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback, needs 63 rushing yards to move ahead of Vick, who ran for 1,039 yards in 2006. Jackson has averaged 81.4 yards per game on the ground through 12 contests this season.

"I'll be honest: I didn't think it would ever be broken," Vick said two weeks ago. "I didn't think a guy would come along and play between the tight hashes and do the things that I've done, but it's just a pleasure for me to watch and see another guy just emulating that style and doing it better."

Jackson moved up to second place on the NFL's single-season rushing list for a quarterback after running for 102 yards in last week's win over the San Francisco 49ers. It marked his fourth 100-yard rushing effort of the year, the most by a quarterback in a season.

Jackson, one of the top candidates for NFL MVP, ranks second in the league with 25 touchdown passes and fourth in passer rating (109.6).

The Ravens, currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC, can clinch their second consecutive postseason berth with a victory against the Bills on Sunday.