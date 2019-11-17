Lamar Jackson sets new franchise record in Ravens' blowout win over Texans

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (R) extended the team's winning streak to six games after a 41-7 rout of the Houston Texans on Sunday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson continued his MVP season with a dominant four-touchdown performance Sunday against the Houston Texans.

During the Ravens' 41-7 blowout of the Texans, Jackson became the first player in franchise history to record multiple games with four touchdown passes. On his scores, he connected twice with running back Mark Ingram and once with Seth Roberts and Mark Andrews.

Earlier this season, Jackson tossed five touchdown passes in the Ravens' regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins. In Sunday's matchup against the Texans, he completed 17-of-24 passes for 222 yards with no interceptions. He added nine carries for 86 yards.

Jackson overcame a shaky first quarter in which he was 1-for-6 for 12 yards. He got hot and completed 13 consecutive passes, which marked the fourth-longest streak in Ravens history.

The Ravens extended their NFL-best winning streak to six games with the win. Baltimore is within a half-game of the New England Patriots for the top seed in the AFC.

Jackson and the Ravens will play the Los Angeles Rams next Monday before hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 1.