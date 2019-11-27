Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely to break Michael Vick's single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback in December. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson will surpass Michael Vick as the fastest quarterback ever on EA Sports' Madden NFL franchise when the video game updates its playing ratings this week.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is expected to break Vick's single-season rushing record in December. Jackson has completed 66.9 percent of his throws for 2,427 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 876 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Vick rushed for an NFL-record 1,039 yards during his 2006 campaign.

Vick held the previous Madden record with a 95 speed rating. Jackson will have a 96 speed rating.

"It's an honor and privilege to be in this position," Vick said in Madden's announcement video Tuesday. "To be able to hand something off to the next generation, it means a lot."

Jackson began the season with a 76 overall rating on Madden NFL 20. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes received a 77 rating when Madden 19 launched last year, which was updated to 94 at the end of last season and then 99 when Madden NFL 20 was released. The Kansas City Chiefs star is also on the cover of this year's game.

"The changing of the guard. It's all good, man," Vick said. "All records are made to be broken. The next generation is supposed to be better than us. Gotta give credit where credit is due. I say, it's your turn now."

Madden typically updates player ratings on Thursdays. Jackson was rated an 87 overall with 94 speed in the Week 12 update. He erupted for a career-high five touchdown passes and rushed for 95 yards in his Monday Night Football debut as the Ravens blasted the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 in Los Angeles. He'll return to the field for a matchup Sunday against the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. EST in Baltimore.