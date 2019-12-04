Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack returns to practice after two-week absence

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts starting running back Marlon Mack is trending toward a possible return for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mack, who missed the Colts' last two games due to a fractured hand, was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to the team's official injury report. It was his first on-field work since suffering the injury in the Colts' Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said there is a possibility that Mack could play this week. The team's Week 14 matchup against the Buccaneers has been the target date for the tailback's return.

"There's a chance, yes," Reich told reporters Wednesday.

Mack underwent surgery on his fractured right hand Nov. 18. The third-year running back, who leads the Colts with 862 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground this season, injured his hand early in the third quarter against the Jaguars.

During Mack's two-game absence, the Colts split carries between Jonathan Williams, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines. In last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans, the team's backfield was held to 83 yards on 23 carries.

The Colts (6-6) will travel to play the Buccaneers (5-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Indianapolis sits in third in the AFC South, trailing the division-leading Houston Texans (8-4) by two games.