Colts RB Marlon Mack undergoes surgery on hand, out indefinitely

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will be without starting running back Marlon Mack for an undetermined amount of time due to a hand injury.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that Mack, who suffered a fractured right hand during Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, underwent surgery on Monday. Reich didn't provide a timetable for when Mack might return to the field.

Mack, who currently leads the Colts with 862 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground, injured his hand early in the third quarter Sunday. It remains unclear how the injury occurred.

"I felt like pain in my hand," Mack said. "I didn't want to risk it anymore after that. It was crazy. I broke the last tackle and I got pushed out of bounds. Life is a balancing act. It's how you get back from it. Having to be patient with it."

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Mack broke a metacarpal in his right hand, which is a common fracture. According to ESPN, the injury isn't believed to be season-ending and he can play with a splint on his hand when he returns.

In Mack's absence, the Colts will split carries between Jonathan Williams and Jordan Wilkins, Reich said. Nyheim Hines will operate as the team's third-down tailback.

Williams, who entered Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars with only one rushing yard this season, ran for a career-high 116 yards. Wilkins missed the game because of an ankle injury.

"We'll miss Marlon," Reich said. "He is having a great year, but [we] feel very confident in all three of those guys."

The Colts will play their AFC South rival Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are tied atop the division with 6-4 records.