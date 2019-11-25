Philadelphia Eagles release WR Jordan Matthews after two games

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews (81) was signed by the team after DeSean Jackson was placed on injured reserve earlier this month. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles released veteran wide receiver Jordan Matthews, ending his third stint with the team after two games.

The Eagles announced the roster move Monday. The team signed Matthews earlier this month after speedy wideout DeSean Jackson was placed on injured reserve with a torn abdominal muscle.

In two games with the Eagles, Matthews was targeted 12 times by quarterback Carson Wentz. He recorded four catches for 33 yards.

Eagles receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, both sitting out Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks because of injuries, are expected to return soon. Philadelphia is also expected to find additional snaps for rookie wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, as they are both contributors on special teams.

Matthews, a former second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent his first three seasons with the Eagles before being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He returned to Philadelphia last season but was eventually let go in the off-season.

Matthews spent the beginning of this season with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in one game with the franchise before he was released in late October.

Since entering the league in 2014, Matthews has recorded 270 receptions for 3,255 yards and 22 touchdowns. His best season came in 2015 with the Eagles, when he notched career highs in catches (85), yards (997) and touchdowns (eight).