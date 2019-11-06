Philadelphia Eagles to re-sign WR Jordan Matthews

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews was a second-round pick by the team in 2014. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are turning to an old friend and will re-sign veteran wide receiver Jordan Matthews.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that the Eagles are bringing back Matthews after speedy wideout DeSean Jackson was placed on injured reserve with a torn abdominal muscle.

This marks Matthews' third stint with the Eagles, who picked the wideout in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played his first three seasons in Philadelphia before the team traded him to the Buffalo Bills, only to return to the Eagles in 2018.

Matthews spent the beginning of this season with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in one game with the franchise before he was released in late October.

Since entering the league in 2014, Matthews has recorded 270 receptions for 3,255 yards and 22 touchdowns. His best season came in 2015 with the Eagles, when he notched career highs in catches (85), yards (997) and touchdowns (eight).

Jackson, who had surgery Tuesday to repair his abdominal tear, is out for the remainder of the regular season. The 32-year-old receiver is eligible to return in the postseason, if the Eagles are able to stay alive and reach the NFC Divisional Round.

In three games this season, Jackson has nine receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns.