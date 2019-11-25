Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers are expected to be without veteran defensive lineman Dontari Poe for the remainder of the season.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Poe is believed to have torn his quad during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN, he will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the injury.

Poe, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has anchored the middle of the Panthers' defensive front that ranks second in the NFL in sacks (41). Kyle Love is expected to move into Poe's role following the injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Poe with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He spent five seasons with the Chiefs before playing for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 campaign.

Poe, playing in his second season in Carolina, has notched 22 total tackles and four sacks in 11 games this year. He tallied a career-best six sacks with the Chiefs in 2014.

In 121 career games, Poe has 278 combined tackles, 20.5 sacks and 14 passes defensed.

Poe has one year remaining on his current contract with the Panthers. According to Spotrac, he is scheduled to count $13.3 million against the salary cap in 2020.

The Panthers (5-6) will play the Washington Redskins (2-9) on Sunday.