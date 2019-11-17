Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan moves into 10th in all-time passing yards

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is on pace to become the 10th player in league history to reach 50,000 career passing yards this season. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan eclipsed Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon for 10th place on the NFL's all-time passing yards list during Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

Ryan entered the matchup with 49,072 passing yards, trailing Moon's career total of 49,325. The former Boston College star finished the game with 311 yards and one touchdown on 21-of-31 passing against the Panthers.

Ryan, 34, is on pace to become only the 10th quarterback in league history to reach 50,000 career passing yards this season. Former Denver Broncos great John Elway sits above Ryan at No. 9 on the all-time list with 51,475 yards.

The other players to surpass 50,000 yards are: Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning. Out of that group, only Brees, Manning and Brady have eclipsed 70,000 career passing yards.

The Falcons jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead over the Panthers after Ryan's strong start. He completed 14-of-20 throws for 215 yards and a passer rating of 105.2 in the first half.

Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, found wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on multiple deep passes. Against Carolina, he was 4-for-5 for 127 yards on passes thrown beyond 15 yards in the opening half.

The Falcons (3-7) beat the Panthers (5-5) 29-3 on Sunday for their second consecutive win. Atlanta will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.