Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford ruled out against Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second consecutive start due to a back injury. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will be without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Stafford failed to practice each day this week and was listed as out with a back injury, according to the team's official injury report. Lions head coach Matt Patricia told reporters Friday there "is a medical plan in place" for the quarterback, but didn't reveal additional information.

League sources told ESPN and the Detroit Free Press that Stafford has been dealing with fractured bones in his back.

Stafford, who made 136 straight starts before missing last week's game against the Chicago Bears, will now miss his second consecutive contest. Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel filled in for Stafford and completed 27-of-46 passes for 269 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

In eight games this season, Stafford has completed 64.3 percent of his throws for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five picks. Earlier this year, he became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 40,000 career passing yards.

The Lions (3-5-1) will host the Cowboys (5-4) on Sunday before traveling for a matchup against the Washington Redskins on Nov. 24.