Steelers' Mason Rudolph not pursuing legal action against Myles Garrett

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph won't take any additional action toward Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett after an on-field altercation at the end of Thursday night's game.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Friday that Rudolph will not take legal action against Garrett. He considers the incident exclusively an NFL matter.

Earlier Friday, Rudolph's agent, Tim Younger, told ESPN that "no options have been removed from the table." He previously said late Thursday night that "the matter will be reviewed thoroughly."

Cleveland police said Friday there is no investigation into Garrett, adding that a criminal complaint wasn't filed from Rudolph.

The incident came in the final seconds of Thursday's game when Garrett struck Rudolph in the head with the quarterback's own helmet, sparking a melee between players from both teams.

The NFL handed down the longest ban for a single on-field incident in league history Friday, indefinitely suspending Garrett without pay for his role in the brawl. Rudolph, who appeared to kick Garrett in the groin and attempted to pull the pass-rusher's helmet off after being taken to the ground, was fined an undisclosed amount for his role in the fight.

The league also announced Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games without pay for throwing punches and kicks during the altercation. Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was issued a one-game suspension for a late shove on Rudolph.

Both teams were also fined $250,000 each, and the NFL could hand down "additional discipline" to other players under the league's standard accountability process, including individuals who left the bench area and ran onto the field.

The Steelers and Browns will meet again Dec. 1 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.