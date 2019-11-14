Cleveland Browns release WR Antonio Callaway

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) is facing a 10-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns released embattled wide receiver Antonio Callaway, who is facing his second suspension for a possible violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The team announced the move Thursday. The Browns activated offensive lineman Drew Forbes off injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Callaway is appealing the league's decision, which would carry a 10-game suspension since he is a repeat offender. According to NFL Media, the suspension stems from a tainted CBD product.

Callaway, who served a four-game ban at the start of this season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, was a healthy inactive for Sunday's victory over the Buffalo Bills after showing up late to the game. According to ESPN, the wideout was late again this week.

RELATED Cleveland Browns WR Antonio Callaway suspended four games

Callaway previously tested positive for marijuana at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. He also was cited for marijuana possession while driving with a suspended license in August 2018.

The possession charge was dropped Jan. 25 and Callaway pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without a valid license and speeding. He received a fine and one year of probation.

The Browns selected Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, despite similar issues while playing at the University of Florida. As a rookie last season, he recorded 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns.

RELATED Cleveland Browns coaches say receiver Antonio Callaway is out of shape

Callaway had only eight catches for 89 yards in four games this season.

The Browns (3-6) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) at 8:20 p.m. EST on Thursday Night Football.