Cleveland Browns coaches say receiver Antonio Callaway is out of shape

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns coaches admitted they demoted wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the second- and third-team offenses because he arrived at training camp out of shape.

"He does seem like he needed a little pushing, but he also knew what was expected out of him," Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Thursday. "So he came back, and he's worked his tail off for the last week. And I think that's showing up by him getting in better shape."

Callaway was expected to serve as the Browns' No. 3 receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Rashard Higgins has instead held that role through the first week of camp.

"The last seven days, he's getting himself back in shape, putting himself in position," offensive coordinator Todd Monken told reporters Thursday. "You can see that he's starting to feel more comfortable and make plays.''

Callaway is officially listed at 200 pounds. He was listed at 193 pounds during his final year in college, but players often gain weight to be bigger in the NFL.

Callaway had 43 receptions for 566 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie last season. He was a fourth-round selection from the University of Florida.

"He really has tremendous upside, we all know that, you guys saw it last year," Monken said. "He's explosive, has really good down-the-field ball-tracking ability, so there's a lot to like there."