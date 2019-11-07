Washington Redskins place OT Trent Williams on non-football injury list

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71), who has held out for the entire season, revealed a cancer diagnosis last week. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins put Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list, ending his tumultuous season with the franchise.

The team announced the move Thursday, one week after the All-Pro offensive lineman revealed he had a cancerous growth, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer known as dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, removed from his head that was undiagnosed for about six years.

Williams told reporters last week the cancer diagnosis played a large part in his lengthy holdout this season and distrust of the Redskins' medical staff.

"There's no trust there," Williams said. "There are some things that happened that are hard to look past."

Williams said he told the Redskins' training staff about the growth, which grew substantially over time, six years ago. The 31-year-old said doctors told him the growth was removed a few weeks before it would have reached his brain and become life threatening.

"It was cancer. I had a tumor removed from my skull -- attached to my skull -- it got pretty serious for a second," Williams said. "I was told some scary things from the doctors. It was definitely nothing to play with. It was one of those things that will change your outlook on life."

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection underwent three surgeries in the off-season to remove the tumor and stayed away from the team during that time. In a statement released last week, the Redskins announced they have requested the NFL's Management Council and NFLPA to review the medical records and the care provided to Williams.

Williams, who was the subject of trade rumors throughout the season because of his displeasure with the organization, is expected to be moved in the off-season. He reported to the team Oct. 29 but never practiced after he failed his physical due to helmet discomfort.

Williams is signed through 2020 with base salaries of $10.85 million this season and $12.5 million next season, according to Spotrac.