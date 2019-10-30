Washington Redskins OT Trent Williams ends holdout

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams made the Pro Bowl in seven consecutive seasons before sitting out the first half of the 2019 season. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams ended his holdout and reported to the Washington Redskins just before the NFL trade deadline.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Williams ended the holdout by reporting to the team's practice facility Tuesday in Ashburn, Va. Williams met with team officials but did not take a physical. He is expected to take the physical Wednesday. The Redskins expect Williams to practice and prepare with the team if he passes the physical.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection missed the team's off-season training program, the preseason and the first eight games of the season during the holdout, costing himself about $7 million. He requested to be traded before the trade deadline, but the team could not work out a deal.

Williams, 31, has made the Pro Bowl every year since 2012. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman started 13 games in 2018. He started 10 games in 2017. Williams has appeared in 120 games and made 119 starts for the Redskins since being picked as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Williams has one year remaining on his contract after this season. The Redskins face the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.