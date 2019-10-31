Redskins request review after Pro Bowl OT Trent Williams reveals cancer

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams said he had a cancerous growth removed from his head that was undiagnosed for about six years. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams said he no longer trusts the franchise after he had a cancerous growth removed from his head that was undiagnosed by the medical staff for about six years.

Williams, who returned to the team Tuesday after ending his season-long holdout, told reporters Thursday that he feared for his life after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans.

"There's no trust there," Williams said. "There are some things that happened that are hard to look past."

The Pro Bowl offensive lineman said doctors told him the growth was removed a few weeks before it would have reached his brain and become life threatening. Williams, who didn't know if he'd see his two young daughters again, said doctors told him to get his affairs in order.

"It was cancer. I had a tumor removed from my skull -- attached to my skull -- it got pretty serious for a second," Williams said. "I was told some scary things from the doctors. It was definitely nothing to play with. It was one of those things that will change your outlook on life."

Williams said he initially asked the Redskins' medical staff about the growth on his head about six years ago, but no action was taken until this off-season. He underwent three surgeries following the diagnosis, with the most recent procedure coming in June.

"You know, I guess, somebody took the time and actually realized and tried to see what was really going on there," Williams said. "Football's more important. And I mean to me it was more important, too. I was told it was something minor, so I didn't really question them. I mean, the lump continued to grow over the years. It was concerning, but it was no pain involved.

RELATED Washington Redskins OT Trent Williams ends holdout

"You know, if I'm being told by the very people who, you know, I put my career in the hands of telling me I'm fine, then I'm fine. That's how I looked at it."

In a statement released Thursday, the Redskins announced they have requested the NFL's Management Council and NFLPA to review the medical records and the care given to Williams.

"We have requested this review under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement that provides for an independent third party review of any NFL player's medical care," the statement said. "The Redskins continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our players and staff. Due to healthcare and privacy regulations, we are unable to comment further at this time."

RELATED Redskins star OT Trent Williams hints at surgery

Williams, who was the subject of trade rumors throughout the season because of his displeasure with the Redskins' medical staff, returned to the team earlier this week but has yet to practice after failing his physical. He experienced discomfort when wearing his helmet.

Williams is signed through 2020 with base salaries of $10.85 million this season and $12.5 million next season, according to Spotrac. Due to his trust issues with the organization, it remains unclear whether the offensive tackle will play another down in Washington.