Ex-Denver Broncos, Houston Texans QB Brock Osweiler retiring from NFL

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Free-agent quarterback Brock Osweiler is retiring from football after playing seven seasons in the NFL.

The former Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins quarterback said Wednesday that he was "extremely grateful for the time I did receive playing in the National Football League."

"The experiences I did have, people I did meet, relationships I did make -- I'm not going to dwell on the things that didn't happen in my career," Osweiler told 9News in Denver. "Being a kid from Kalispell, Montana, playing for the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl, having the opportunity to sign a second contract -- when you look back on it, I couldn't be more appreciative. It was great."

Osweiler, 28, last played for the Dolphins last season when Ryan Tannehill was injured. He went 2-3 as a fill-in starter, completing 63.5 percent of his throws for 1,247 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions across seven games.

Osweiler also filled in for injured star quarterback Peyton Manning during the Broncos' run to Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season. He posted a 5-2 record as a starter and helped the team earn the AFC's top seed.

His contributions to the Broncos earned him a $72 million contract with the Texans before the 2016 campaign. Houston eventually traded him to the Cleveland Browns after one dismal season as the Texans' starter.

The Browns then released Osweiler before the 2017 season, when he was again signed by the Broncos.

Denver selected Osweiler in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 7,418 yards, 37 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in 49 career games.