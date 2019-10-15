New Orleans Saints' P.J. Williams receives two-game suspension

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (L) was handed a two-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints will be without top nickel cornerback P.J. Williams for the next two weeks after he received a two-game suspension.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Williams was suspended two games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, stemming from a January arrest.

Williams was initially charged with driving while intoxicated, but the case was resolved in August when he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless operation of a vehicle.

The veteran defensive back will be eligible to return to the Saints' active roster on Oct. 28 after the team's Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams, 26, has played over 80 percent of the Saints' defensive snaps this season, recording 18 total tackles, one sack and two passes defensed. He has started five of the team's six games in 2019.

The Saints selected Williams in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. In three-plus seasons with the franchise, he has tallied 125 combined tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two sacks and 22 pass breakups.

Rookie safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has seen playing time in big nickel and dime packages and is a candidate to receive an expanded role. Patrick Robinson, a 10th-year veteran, also has experience in the slot.