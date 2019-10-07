Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) had 107 yards and four scores on 19 carries and seven catches for 75 yards in a win against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones exploded for 182 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in a 34-24 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers (4-1) dominated the Cowboys (3-2) for a 17-0 first half lead before holding Dallas off in the second half Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Green Bay won the game despite being out-gained 563 to 335 total yards and Aaron Rodgers not throwing a passing score. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 27 of 44 passes for 463 yards and two scores, but also threw three interceptions during the setback.

"The big guys up front were moving and I was just seeing creases and I was able to run," Jones told reporters. "When you can do that, it's fun out there. You are just running and weaving through traffic pretty much."

Jones scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, giving Green Bay a 14-0 edge. Packers kicker Mason Crosby hit a 20-yard field goal in the second quarter for a three-possession advantage.

The Packers took a 24-0 lead on another Jones score on their first drive of the second half. Dallas finally got on the scoreboard with a 36-yard field goal in the third quarter. Jones scored his fourth touchdown on the Packers' next drive, pushing the lead to 31-3.

Prescott hit Michael Gallup for a 40-yard score on the Cowboys' next drive. Dallas got a 2-yard rushing score from Ezekiel Elliott at the start of the fourth quarter, closing the gap to 14 points.

Green Bay got another field goal from Crosby to take a 34-17 lead in the fourth frame. Prescott found Amari Cooper on a 53-yard passing score with 7:56 remaining. Dallas forced another Green Bay punt before putting together a 10-play, 58-yard drive. The Cowboys had a chance to get within one score of the lead, but kicker Brett Maher missed a 33-yard attempt with 1:44 remaining.

Green Bay ran out the clock on the following possession.

Cooper had a game-high 226 yards and a score on 11 receptions in the loss. Elliott had 12 carries for 62 yards and a score. Rodgers completed 22 of 34 passes for 238 yards in the win.

"We will take this one on the chin and take the good, take the bad and learn from it," Prescott said. "Hopefully we'll look back at this and say this was a turning point or this was good for us."

The Packers host the Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 14 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Cowboys battle the New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.