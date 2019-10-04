Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams ruled out vs. Dallas Cowboys

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Friday.

Adams didn't participate in practice this week after suffering a turf toe injury, according to the Packers' official injury report. The wideout sustained the injury in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his absence, second-year receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and veteran pass-catcher Geronimo Allison are expected to play significant roles against the Cowboys. Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Allen Lazard could also see increased snaps Sunday.

"We go into every week preparing the same," Lazard said. "You never know with this game of football who's going to be up and who's going to be down with injuries. It's the flow of the game. You just have to be able to go and prepare the same way. I think that's what makes [Adams] so great. He goes out there and performs, and he's very consistent."

Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Adams recorded 10 receptions for a career-high 180 yards against the Eagles. In four games this season, he has 25 catches for 378 yards and no touchdowns.

The Packers' offensive unit will also be without backup running back Jamaal Williams, who remained in the NFL's concussion protocol after getting knocked out of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.