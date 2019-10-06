Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph suffers concussion on violent hit

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph throws a pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Mason Rudolph exited Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a concussion after a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit.

Rudolph appeared to be knocked out cold from a hit by Ravens safety Earl Thomas in the third quarter. The quarterback left Heinz Field and underwent further evaluation at a local hospital, according to the team.

After the play concluded, Steelers players immediately motioned for assistance from the training staff as Rudolph lay motionless on the field. He completed a 26-yard pass to wide receiver James Washington with 7:29 left in the third but took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Thomas directly on his chin.

Thomas was flagged for roughing the passer as the Heinz Field crowd responded with a chant that begged officials to eject the All-Pro defensive back. Due to an issue with the injury cart, Rudolph eventually stood up and slowly walked off the field with the help of teammates.

Before the injury, Rudolph completed 13-of-20 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Backup quarterback Devlin Hodges, who was elevated to the 53-man roster following Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury, replaced Rudolph.

Hodges completed 7-of-9 throws for 68 yards in the Steelers' 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.