Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey ruled out with back injury

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey will miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Jaguars ruled Ramsey out on Friday because of a back injury, according to the team's official injury report. The star defensive back said he has dealt with back issues throughout his NFL career.

"I went 51 straight games [before missing last week's game] where I started and played the whole game," Ramsey said on the latest episode of The Uninterrupted's 17 Weeks podcast. "My body was banged up, my back being extremely tight. Having back issues is something I've had to deal with over the course of my NFL career.

"At times I've played through extreme pain or not practiced for weeks and tried to go out there and play. It's something I've dealt with."

The 24-year-old cornerback, who previously asked Jacksonville to trade him, hasn't practiced with the Jaguars since their Sept. 19 win over the Tennessee Titans because of the injury and leaving the team to celebrate the birth of his second child.

Jags head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Friday that Ramsey will see a specialist to address his back ailment within the next week.

"Jalen's been working extremely hard to get back with this low-back issue and it hasn't been getting any better," Marrone said. "Jalen has always been someone that's extremely diligent in what he has to do to get back on the field. One of the toughest guys that I've coached when it comes down to injuries and fighting back from it."

Ramsey rejoined the team last Saturday and flew on the team plane to Denver. He was ruled inactive for the game against the Broncos, the first contest he has missed since the Jaguars selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in 2016.