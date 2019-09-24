Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was among the 37 cuts the Vikings made when finalizing their 53-man roster before the start of the regular season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings re-signed former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell four weeks after releasing the wide receiver, the team announced Tuesday.

The Vikings also announced wideout Chad Beebe was placed on injured reserve. League sources told ESPN that he suffered torn ligaments in his ankle during the team's 34-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders but isn't expected to undergo surgery.

Along with Josh Doctson's injury, which led to him being placed on injured reserve earlier this season, the Vikings were reduced to three healthy receivers on their active roster in Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Olabisi Johnson.

Minnesota drafted Treadwell with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. The 24-year-old receiver was among the Vikings' roster cuts when the team finalized their 53-man roster at the beginning of the season.

Treadwell posted career bests of 35 receptions for 302 yards and scored his first touchdown last season with the Vikings.

Minnesota also waived linebacker Devante Downs and re-signed return specialist/cornerback Marcus Sherels.