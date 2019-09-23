Arizona Cardinals release veteran WR Michael Crabtree

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Crabtree signed with the team in late August after spending a majority of the off-season as a free agent. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals released veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree after he spent about a month with the franchise.

The team announced the move Monday. Crabtree originally signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Aug. 21 after he remained a free agent for a majority of the off-season.

League sources told NFL Media that Crabtree received a $500,000 signing bonus and earned $1.75 million in base salary.

Crabtree was ruled inactive for the Cardinals' season-opener against the Detroit Lions. He played only 18 of 57 offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens, and 13 of 75 snaps versus the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, recording four total receptions for 22 yards on five targets.

The Cardinals had all seven of their receivers active against the Panthers. With Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson and Damiere Byrd receiving a majority of the snaps, Crabtree was the odd man out.

2019 second-round rookie Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield are also on the Cardinals' roster at the position.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Crabtree in the first round (No. 10 overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. In 143 career games, he has tallied 637 catches for 7,499 yards and 54 touchdowns.