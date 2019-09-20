Cleveland Browns place TE David Njoku on injured reserve

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (R) was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury, the team announced Friday.

Njoku suffered the wrist injury, along with a concussion, in the first quarter of Monday's game against the New York Jets. League sources told ESPN the wrist ailment could require surgery.

The first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' season-opening defeat to the Tennessee Titans. He recorded 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns in 16 regular-season games in 2018.

"David is a good player, so definitely him being limited right now or whatever presents problems for us," Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Wednesday. "This game in the National Football League is about attrition so you have to deal with it on your side and other teams do, as well.

"We will get the next guy in there and make sure he knows what to do. When somebody goes down, that is another opportunity for someone else so we will see how it goes."

We've claimed S Juston Burris and placed TE David Njoku on injured reserve Details » https://t.co/G3okmYaBTh pic.twitter.com/BoEdNxrxtG— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 20, 2019

Demetrius Harris, Ricky Seals-Jones and Pharaoh Brown are listed behind Njoku on the team's depth chart. Harris is expected to see a majority of the snaps in Week 3, with Brown and Seals-Jones seeing expanded roles.

The Browns will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.