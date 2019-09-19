Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (R) did not register a catch during a Week 2 win against the New York Jets Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is expected to miss more than a month of action after sustaining a broken wrist.

Njoku sustained the wrist injury -- in addition to a concussion -- during the Browns' Week 2 win against the New York Jets. He exited the game in the first half without recording a reception. Sources told NFL Network and Cleveland.com he is expected to miss at least a month, but could be out longer if he needs surgery. Njoku is seeking opinions on surgery.

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had four catches for 37 yards in the Browns' season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had 639 yards and four scores on 56 catches in 16 games last season.

"David is a good player so definitely him being limited right now or whatever presents problems for us," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Wednesday. "This game in the National Football League is about attrition so you have to deal with it on your side and other teams do, as well.

"We will get the next guy in there and make sure he knows what to do. When somebody goes down, that is another opportunity for someone else so we will see how it goes."

Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones are also on the Browns' depth chart at tight end. Harris will likely play the majority of the snaps at the position in Week 3, with Brown and Seals-Jones seeing increased roles.

The Browns host the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Los Angeles has only allowed 61 yards on six receptions to tight ends in 2019. The Rams have yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end.