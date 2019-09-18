Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen had 110 yards on six catches in Week 2 and could be counted on even more in Week 2. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Evan Engram, Zach Ertz and Mark Andrews top my Week 3 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2019.

Greg Olsen, Delanie Walker, Jared Cook, Vance McDonald and Austin Hooper round out my top-10 options for Week 3.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, other great options are available this week. Take a look at my top add/drops for Week 3. My top 20 rankings can help you decide between two options to add to your starting lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle is my No. 1 tight end for Week 3. Kittle has yet to score this season and recorded 54 yards in each of his first two games. This week he gets a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have allowed the 10th most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Pittsburgh allowed two touchdowns to Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly in Week 2. Kittle should also find success in this matchup. I expect to see a larger yardage total from Kittle and also a chance for a touchdown in Week 3.

Carolina Panthers veteran Greg Olsen is also a starter this week in leagues that require starting a tight end. Olsen lands at No. 6 in my rankings. The Panthers are facing the Arizona Cardinals, a unit that has allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends in 2019. The Cardinals allowed three touchdowns to tight ends during the entire 2018 season, but have already allowed the same amount of scores to the position through two games in 2019. Olsen has yet to score, but hauled in six catches for 110 yards in Week 2. He should be highly involved in this matchup, especially if Panthers quarterback Cam Newton doesn't play.

SNEAKY PLAYS

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook should also be highly involved in his team's offense in Week 3. I have Cook at No. 8 in my weekly rankings. He will be catching passes from Teddy Bridgewater instead of Drew Brees as the Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have allowed the third most fantasy points to opposing tight ends through two weeks. The Seahawks also just allowed two scores to Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald. Cook is a starter in leagues that require starting tight ends.

Washington Redskins veteran Vernon Davis is a dart-throw option in Week 3. Davis lands at No. 12 in my weekly rankings as he takes on the Chicago Bears. The Bears have allowed the seventh most fantasy points to tight ends in 2019. I expect this to be a tight game lacking big plays, meaning Davis could find some room underneath.

LONGSHOTS

I expect Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and quarterback Kirk Cousins to get going in Week 3. The Vikings are taking on the Oakland Raiders, a unit tied for allowing the eighth most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Rudolph did not catch a pass in Week 1. He only had three catches for nine yards in Week 2. I expect the Raiders to concentrate on stopping the Vikings' excellent running game, leaving room for Rudolph and the Vikings' wide receivers to find success against a banged-up secondary. Rudolph is my No. 13 option at tight end, landing in streaming territory in deeper leagues that require starting the position.

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jason Witten is my No. 15 tight end for Week 3. Witten is also one of my top free agent targets this week. He takes on the Miami Dolphins, a unit that has allowed the second most fantasy points to opposing tight ends through two weeks. Witten has scored in each of his first two games for the Cowboys. I expect the struggling Miami defense to concentrate on stopping Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper before worrying about Witten. He should have plenty of opportunity to score and secure targets in Week 3.

Week 3 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. PIT

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL

3. Evan Engram, New York Giants at TB

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DET

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at KC

6. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at ARI

7. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans at JAX

8. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at SEA

9. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers at SF

10. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at IND

11. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at PHI

12. Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins vs. CHI

13. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings vs. OAK

14. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders at MIN

15. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys vs. MIA

16. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG

17. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

18. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts vs. ATL

19. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals at BUF

20. Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks vs. NO