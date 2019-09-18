Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. partners with Swedish watchmaker Daniel Wellington

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wore a Richard Mille watch worth $189,500 in the team's Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- After wearing an expensive Richard Mille watch during an NFL game, Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is partnering with Swedish watchmaker Daniel Wellington.

The superstar pass-catcher and Wellington announced the partnership Wednesday on social media. Beckham, who wore a Richard Mille timepiece worth about $189,500 in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, said there was a "method to the madness."

"There's always a method to the madness," Beckham told reporters. "The partnership with Daniel Wellington, I'm very happy to do that. But again, I'm just off of the watch topic. I'm going to leave it alone from now on. I'm strictly on football.

"Now you know, Daniel Wellington. That's just the bottom line. I'm off it. I'm not talking about watches anymore. I'm done."

After the Browns' loss to the Titans last week, NFL spokesman Michael Signore told ESPN that while the league has no rules against jewelry, the rule book does contain a policy that prohibits "hard objects." At the time, he said the NFL was expected to talk with Beckham and the Browns about the watch.

The next week, Beckham wore a different expensive-looking watch during pregame warm-ups Monday night, but the wideout took it off before kickoff. Richard Mille brand spokeswoman Laura Hughes said the company was unsure if the watch worn by the receiver was one of its own.

Beckham has recorded 13 receptions for 232 yards and one touchdown in two games this season.